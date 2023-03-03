The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has made another breakthrough in the case of the unnatural death of a 13-year-old girl in Dhekiajuli. Utpal Bora, a suspended police inspector who had unfairly handled the case, was arrested again by the CID on March 3 along with his wife, Pratibha Deka.

According to sources, the CID apprehended both of them during the early evening period of March 3. The arrests were made to have a clear vision of the case, and a hefty amount of money was recovered from Bora's residence during the investigation.

Both Utpal Bora and his wife have been produced before the special judge and remanded to stay in the custody of CID for five days.

Last year, another prime accused in the Dhula minor girl death case in Assam's Darrang, surrendered before the CID of Assam Police. Rajmohan Roy, superintendent of police posted at the Dhula Police Station in the Darrang district, who had been suspended since the incident came to light, surrendered to the CID.

According to sources, CID led a special investigation team to investigate the matter. The investigation was carried out with the intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The recent arrests of Utpal Bora and his wife have once again brought the issue to the forefront. The CID is leaving no stone unturned to ensure justice is served, and the guilty are brought to book.

The people of Assam are watching the developments in this case closely and hope that justice will be served to the innocent victim and her family.