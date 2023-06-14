On the basis of a complaint lodged by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) related to the leakage of the General Science question paper of the HSLC Examination, 2023, a case vide CID PS Case No. 03/2023 u/s 120B/420/427 IPC R/W Sec. 66 B IT Act added section 409/201/218 IPC.

During the investigation, it has come to light that Pranab Kumar Dutta, Head Master and Centre-in-charge of Lohit Khaboli High School, Lakhimpur in connivance with Kumud Rajkhowa, teacher of Dafalakata Janajati High School, Lakhimpur were the chief perpetrators of the conspiracy to leak the question paper of HSLC Examination, 2023 with an ulterior motive to sell the paper for pecuniary benefits.

Both of them were arrested along with 39 (thirty-nine) others found to be involved in the conspiracy to leak and circulate the question paper.

Also Read: Assam HSLC 2023: How to apply online for re-checking of answer scripts

During the search operation conducted at the residence of Pranab Kumar Dutta, half-burnt pieces of question paper of General Science subject of HSLC Examination, 2023 and ashes generated after burning the paper were recovered and subsequently sent to FSL, Guwahati.

FSL opined that the recovered half-burnt pieces have similarities with the original question paper on the General Science subject.

Also as disclosed by Pranab Kumar Dutta during custodial interrogation, the sheet containing the handwritten answers of MCQ part of the General Science Q-paper of HSLC Examination, 2023 was seized from his rented house on being led and shown by him in the presence of witnesses.

The handwriting on this seized sheet matched that of Pranab Dutta as opined by the Handwriting expert of FSL, Guwahati.

The seized sheet of paper containing the handwritten answers to the MCQ part and questions along with the serial numbers also matched with the original question paper (now cancelled) of the General Science subject of HSLC Examination, 2023, as certified by SEBA.

Kumud Rajkhowa, a teacher of Dafalakata Janajati High School, Lakhimpur has copied the questions of the General Science Paper on a sheet of paper and circulated it to known students through WhatsApp and received the money in exchange. A total of 47 (forty-seven) mobiles which received the handwritten question papers were seized and the deleted images were retrieved using cyber forensic tools. The handwriting in these WhatsApp images matched those of Kumud Rajkhowa and two students namely Sourabjyoti Baruwati, and Aditya Singh. The QR Code used and UPI transactions used for transferring the money to buy the Q-paper were unearthed.

Further, Jyoti Rekha Borgohain, Principal of Bhauri Devi Sarawgi H.S school, Kahillipara and Herambo Kumar Das, Asstt. Teachers of BDS HS School, Kahilipara along with Chittaranjan Roy (Casual worker of the school) were also charge-sheeted for submitting a false report to SEBA by suppressing the shortage of General Science question papers after the inspection.

After completion of the investigation a total of 41 accused, including 10 teachers, 02 attendants, 24 students and 05 middlemen, were charge-sheeted U/s 120B/420/409/218/201 IPC and Sec 66B of I.T. Act, for being part of the conspiracy to leak and circulate the question paper of General Science subject of HSLC Examination, 2023, along with 86 documents, statements of 128 witnesses and 48 material objects, before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati.