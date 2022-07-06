The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Tuesday filed a charge sheet against Sub-inspector (SI) Pradip Bania in connection with the firing on All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader and former general secretary of Nagaon college union Kirti Kamal Bora.

Bora’s father had lodged a case against Baniya in January of this year. Bora had claimed that he was shot at by the official after an argument.

According to Bora, he witnessed policemen thrashing someone when he stopped to enquire what was going on. The police allegedly Bora and when he protested, he was dragged from his bike and assaulted, the student leader said.

The investigating agency has filed a chargesheet at the Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court

“After completion of investigation of the case, charge sheet was filed before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagaon against accused police officer namely SI (AB) Pradip Bania of Nagaon Dist Executive Force (DFF) under section 326/307/505 IPC R/W Section 98W/9901/99(5) of 1712 21120 Police act, 2007 for his complicity in the offence,” the CID informed yesterday via a communique.

Baniya, in turn, claimed that the AASU leader was selling drugs and was shot in the leg after he attacked law enforcers.

Anand Mishra, who was the Superintendent of police when the incident occurred, said Bora was suspected to be involved in drug dealings and policemen were sent in civil dress for investigation. He said that the student leader "attacked" to cops when he discovered their identity.

Mishra was transferred to the Assam Police Headquarters amid growing backlash over the incident.

It needs mention here that a total of 51 people have been gunned down with at least 139 injured while allegedly trying to flee from police custody or attacking law enforcers since the second BJP government under Sarma assumed office in May 2021.

“In retaliation, the police team had to fire on the person to stop fatal injuries on the policemen. One of the police personnel is now in a severe condition”,

Meanwhile, the CID is also investigating a case registered on the basis of the FIR lodged by Bania against Bora and Zakir Hussain of Nagaon, with the allegation of recovery of drugs from the possession of Bora.