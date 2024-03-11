Assam State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah has been summoned for the third time by the CID in connection to charges of violation of rules during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati on January 23, sources said.

Borah has been directed to appear before the CID office in relation to the case. It is learnt that summons have been issued to Bhupen Borah to reach the CID office on March 12 in connection with the case.

Earlier, Bhupen Borah was summoned by the CID office to appear before the investigating team on March 7.

Reacting to the development, the state Congress president said he has already conveyed to the CID that he cannot appear on that particular day.

Borah said that he has “some other engagements” since it is his father's death anniversary and he has to take part in rituals in the first half of the day he has been summoned by the CID. He said that he is scheduled to attend a meeting of the CEC later in the day.

“So I cannot appear in the CID office,” Borah said, adding that he would appear before the CID office if he is called after the release of the list of candidates for the constituencies. He said the party's state working president Zakir Hussain Sikdar has already been asked to inform the CID about this.

Challenging the CID, he said, “Let the CID ask whatever they want through video conferencing, I will give the answers. Whatever I will reply inside the room, I will give the same answer on a live telecast," he added earlier.

This is the third time the CID has issued summons to state Congress president Bhupen Bora in the case.



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