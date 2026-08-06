Assam CID launches crackdown on fraudulent flood relief fundraising, tracks digital payment accounts

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam has launched a statewide crackdown on fraudulent fundraising activities carried out in the name of flood relief, intensifying surveillance on individuals and groups allegedly collecting money illegally by exploiting the ongoing flood situation.

According to sources, the state's crime branch has initiated strict monitoring of unauthorised fundraising campaigns, particularly those seeking public donations under the pretext of providing assistance to flood-affected people. The move aims to prevent misuse of public contributions and ensure that relief funds reach genuine beneficiaries.

As part of the operation, the CID is examining bank accounts linked to digital payment platforms, including UPI and QR code-based transactions, that have been used to collect donations. Investigators are tracing digital payment trails to identify suspicious financial activities and establish accountability in cases of alleged misuse of funds.

Sources said nearly 40 bank accounts associated with flood relief collection drives have already come under the scanner of the cyber cell, highlighting the scale of the ongoing investigation.

In a parallel measure, Assam Police has issued a special advisory to content creators and social media users, urging them to exercise caution while sharing photographs or videos of flood victims online.

The advisory places particular emphasis on safeguarding the identity of children affected by the floods. Authorities have warned against revealing the identities of minor victims, stating that such disclosures could expose them to cybercrime risks and attract legal action under applicable laws.