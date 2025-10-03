Assam CID mulls roping in ED, I-T to probe Shyamkanu Mahanta’s financial 'crimes'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (I-T) Department are expected to join the Assam CID in investigating alleged large-scale financial crimes and benami property acquisitions linked to event manager Shyamkanu Mahanta, a key accused in the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The state CID, already probing Garg’s mysterious death in Singapore on September 19, has uncovered financial irregularities stretching back over two decades. During raids at Mahanta’s home and office on September 25 and 26, investigators seized multiple PAN cards under the same firm, nearly 30 stamp seals of different companies and government officials, and records of benami property transactions.

According to officials familiar with the matter, ED and I-T teams have already visited the CID headquarters in Guwahati for discussions. A formal decision on their involvement is expected soon. “They are likely to join the probe with CID,” one official said, declining to share more details due to the sensitivity of the case.

Mahanta, organiser of the Northeast India Festival, is under investigation for alleged money laundering and misuse of funds. Over 60 FIRs have been filed against him and several associates, including Garg’s manager and band members. A nine-member SIT led by Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta is handling the probe.

The CID has also flagged Mahanta’s past role in questionable financial dealings. When he worked at the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) as Assistant General Manager, he allegedly cleared loans worth ₹14 crore to a private firm in the early 2000s without repayment ever taking place. An internal probe was initiated but never concluded before he resigned in 2004.

Mahanta, the younger brother of former Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, later entered event management and founded Trend MMS, which organised the festival Garg attended before his death.

Investigators are now examining seized documents related to infrastructure projects under government schemes in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The probe is set to expand further once central agencies officially step in.