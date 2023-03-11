The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was entrusted with the enquiry regarding the firing incident that took place on 24/02/2023 at Dhansirikhuti village under Rowta PS, in which one person died and two police personnel were injured. The CID conducted a thorough investigation and revealed that the deceased person is Dimbeswar Machahary (40), S/o Lt Guniram Machahary of Jengrengpara village under Gobardhana PS of Baska district.

Initially, the body was identified and claimed by the family members of Kenaram Boro alias Kenaram Basumatary, and was handed over to Savitri Basumatary, who performed the last rites. However, it was later claimed by the family members of Dimbeswar Machahary. To establish the identity of the deceased, the CID exhumed the body and conducted DNA analysis, which confirmed that the body is that of Sri Dimbeswar Machahary.

The CID will shortly submit its enquiry report in this regard, and the investigation into the firing incident registered vide Rowta PS case no 61/2023 u/s 398/353/333/326/307 IPC r/w sec 25(1-A)/27 Arms act has also been transferred to CID and is currently under investigation.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has completed its investigation into the firing incident that occurred on February 24, 2023, in Dhansirikhuti village under Rowta PS, where one person died and two police personnel were injured. The CID's investigation revealed that the deceased person was Dimbeswar Machahary (40), S/o Lt Guniram Machahary of Jengrengpara village under Gobardhana PS of Baska district.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Superintendent Of Police of Udalguri district, Supriya Das said that the true identity of the deceased has been revealed through scientific procedures. She clarified that there was no mistake on the part of the police officials and departments, as they followed the normal procedure as per the law and allowed the body to be exhumed and sent for DNA testing. She also confirmed that the firing was done in self-defence and the person killed was a criminal.

The CID's efforts to establish the true identity of the deceased have brought closure to the family of Dimbeswar Machahary, who can now mourn their loss and perform the necessary last rites. The CID's commitment to ensuring a fair and impartial investigation into this incident is commendable and demonstrates their dedication to upholding the rule of law.