The Crime Investigation Department (CID) Assam conducted a raid at the official residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal, located within the premises of the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) in Kahilipara, Guwahati, on September 10.

The CID's extensive search of the accused police officer's residence aimed to uncover vital evidence related to the corruption case. In addition to combing through her official quarters, investigators also examined her Honda Amaze vehicle as part of their pursuit of truth.

During the thorough operation, law enforcement police made a significant discovery, recovering various documents and a sum of cash from within the confines of Gayatri Sonowal's residence.

This development follows a joint operation conducted by the CID and Bajali Police in Guwahati on September 7, which focused on the recovery of documents associated with Gayatri Sonowal, who faces corruption allegations alongside numerous others. The coordinated raids centered on House No. 4 of Jhilmil Road in Survey, a property owned by Gayatri's mother, where investigators sought evidence related to the case.

In a related development, the CID had previously uncovered a suitcase containing Rs 50 lakh during a search at the residence of Deepjoy, the driver of former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain. Siddhartha Buragohain, too, is under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in the unfolding corruption case.