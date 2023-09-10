In a latest development in the ongoing Bajali corruption case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam has initiated extensive search operations in Pathsala, targeting residences linked to the scandal.

Reports suggest that the CID team, accompanied by three individuals accused in the case, including DSP Puskal Gogoi, SI Debajit Giri, and a suspected linkman named Kishore Baruah, descended upon Pathsala for the purpose of these operations. The decision to bring the accused to Pathsala was reportedly based on revelations made during their interrogation.

During the search operations, raids were conducted at the rented residence of DSP Puskal Gogoi and SI Debajit Giri's home. Notably, a significant discovery was made at Kishore Baruah's residence, where a hard disk containing CCTV footage was recovered.

Adding another layer to the investigation, a team from the Cyber Crime department was said to have joined the CID's efforts during the operations.

Earlier today, the Assam CID had conducted a separate raid at the official residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal in Kahilipara, Guwahati. During this operation, the accused police officer was escorted to her official residence situated within the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) in Kahilipara. Subsequently, a search of the premises led to the recovery of various documents and a sum of cash from Gayatri's residence.

The CID had previously recovered a suitcase containing Rs 50 lakh from the residence of Deepjoy, the driver of former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain, who is also under investigation for his alleged involvement in the case.