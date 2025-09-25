Assam: CID raids Siddharth Sharma's residence in ongoing Zubeen Garg's death probe

In the ongoing investigation into the untimely death of Assam’s legendary singer Zubeen Garg, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday, September 25 conducted a raid at the residence of Siddharth Sharma, the artiste’s long-time manager. The operation took place at Orchid Hillview Apartment in Guwahati’s Dhirenpara locality.

Sources said CID officials arrived at the complex early in the morning and waited outside the three-storey building for nearly two hours before commencing the search. The raid, carried out under the supervision of a magistrate, focused on Flat 3A — a 3BHK unit on the top floor where Siddharth Sharma and his family had been residing since 2019.

Adding to the intrigue, neighbours revealed that Sharma’s family members, including his mother, brother, and sister, vacated the flat abruptly just three days after Garg’s death. The sudden departure has reportedly fueled speculation within the locality.

During Thursday’s raid, no family members were present inside the apartment. While officials have not disclosed whether any documents or materials were seized, sources indicated that the operation was aimed at gathering possible financial or circumstantial evidence that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s tragic demise.