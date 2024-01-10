The Criminal Investigation Department of Assam police has registered a case against Pakistani hackers for attempting to hack the Facebook account of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Additional Director General Munna Prasad Gupta said a case has been registered at the Cyber ​​Police Station under Information Technology Act, 2000.

The CID is currently investigating the matter and has not released any further details at this time.

Earlier Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that hackers have attempted to hack his Facebook page.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma says attempt to hack his Facebook account by possible Pak hackers

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said that an attempt had been made to hack his Facebook account today evening. He also said that the preliminary probe is hinting that hackers might be operating from Pakistan.

"Unknown hackers attempted to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan. Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators," said the Assam CM.

Noteworthy is that this comes just a day after the Assam Chief Minister took to social media to highlight a fake video where his distorted speech was shown.

Chief Minister Sarma on January 8 took to social media to expose a malicious attempt to distort his speech through a fake video. The Chief Minister, as elections loom, expressed concern over vested groups with criminal intentions spreading misinformation.

"See for yourself, as elections approach, how vested groups distort a speech with the criminal intention of spreading disinformation and communal disharmony. The long arms of the law will catch up with these elements," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared in his online post on January 8.