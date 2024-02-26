After almost a month of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) in the state, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Assam issued summons to several Congress leaders, including LoP Debabrata Saikia.

The summons notice states- "There are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to appear before the undersigned/ me at 11:30 AM on March 1, 2023, at CID Police Station, Ulubari, Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah has received a summon from the CID of the Assam Police.

Borah received the CID summon today where he has been directed to appear before the authorities on March 2. The summons states that Borah has to appear at the CID office at 11:30 am on March 2. The summon was issued for Borah with regard to the chaos that ensued at Khanapara near Guwahati during the course of Rahul Gandh's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.



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Noteworthy is that a First Information Report (FIR) in the case mentioned the names of Rahul Gandhi, along with other senior Congress leaders such as KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Srinivas BV, Kanhaiyya Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupen Kumar Borah, and Debabrata Saikia.

Earlier, the Assam Police issued a summons to Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and another party leader for questioning in connection with the case. Summons were also issued to Guwahati City Congress general secretary Ramen Kumar Sarma, who was asked to appear before the police at 11.30 am on February 23.

On January 23, Congress workers in the presence of Gandhi and other leaders broke police barricades, which were put up after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma threatened to file an FIR if the Yatra attempted to enter the main Guwahati city.

The party workers clashed with police, who used mild lathi-charge to control the situation but failed to protect the barricades. Several police personnel and party workers were injured in the scuffle.