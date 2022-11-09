In the latest development to the Dhula minor death case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has summoned the Executive Magistrate of the Dalgaon Revenue Circle in the Darrang district in connection with the death case.

The executive magistrate has been identified as Ashirbad Hazarika.

Notably, the Magistrate has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of CID at 11 AM on November 9.

It is to be mentioned here that the magistrate without visiting the incident site, pronounced that the minor girl died as a result of suicide.

Further, after Assam CM Himnata Biswa Sarma ordered a probe into the incident, Hazarika has been on the run after his name came up during the investigation.

On the other hand, the CID of Assam police has arrested a suspended police officer in connection with the death of a 13-year-old minor in Dhekiajuli.

Notably on November 7, Rupam Phukan, suspended Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Darrang district, was detained by the CID for questioning for his negligence in handling the case of the unnatural death of a minor girl and was finally arrested after two months.

The CID, Assam has also conducted a search operation at the residence of the arrested ASP Rupam Phukan in Suwalkuchi on November 7.

Three doctors of Mangaldoi Civil Hospital have been arrested for giving false postmortem reports of the death of an Adivasi girl at Dhula police station in Darrang.

The three doctors arrested have been identified as Dr Arun Deka, Dr Anupam Sharma, and Dr Ajanta Bordoloi.

According to the complaint, the mysterious murder of a teenage girl at the residence of SSB jawan Krishnakamal Baruah at Dhula in Darrang was turned into a suicide by police officer Utpal Bora.

Utpal Bora later managed the doctor who conducted the post-mortem. But soon after this incident, there were widespread protests in different parts of the state seeking justice.