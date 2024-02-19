The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam has issued summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party officials for alleged destruction of public properties during the Nyay yatra.

As per the summon notice, the CID directed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Borah, Gaurav Gogoi, and Debabrata Saikia to appear before the CID police station in Guwahati.

The summons has also been issued to Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Ramen Kumar Sharma.

Further, the CID has directed the Congress leaders to appear before the CID on February 23, failing which the leaders are also liable for arrest under section 41 A (3) of CrPC.



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"In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 41A of CrPC, during the investigation of FIR/Case No. 55/2024 dated 23/0102024 U/S 120B/142/147/283/253/332/ 333/188/427 IPC of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. 1984 registered at Police Station Basistha, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances for you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to appear before me at 11:30 AM on 23/02/2024 at CID police Station, Ulubali, Guwahati," reads the notice from Kaikhoseh Simte, Inspector of Police, CID, Guwahati.

The officials are expected to respond to the summons promptly and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The Nyay Yatra was a political rally organised by the Congress party in Assam. Further details about the case remain undisclosed.