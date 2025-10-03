Assam CID summons Zubeen Garg's bodyguards as death probe intensifies

Assam's Criminal Investigation Department summoned two bodyguards employed by the late singer Zubeen Garg for questioning on October 3, marking a significant expansion in the ongoing investigation.

The bodyguards, identified as Bara and Baishya, were called to the CID headquarters as investigators work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the celebrated singer's death.

Officials indicated the questioning would focus on extracting crucial information about events leading up to the incident.

The development comes as two musicians arrested in connection with Garg's death were remanded to 14-day police custody. Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court at 9:35 am on October 3, with proceedings lasting approximately an hour before they were escorted back to CID headquarters for continued interrogation.

Investigators are examining claims that both accused were in Singapore when the singer died, according to police sources. This timeline has emerged as a key focus area in the probe.

The case has drawn intense public scrutiny, particularly following allegations from Garg's family that he may have been forced into water despite having a known medical condition. Authorities have stressed the importance of thorough evidence collection given the high-profile nature of the investigation.