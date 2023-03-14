Assam's education system was once again hit by a scandal when the question paper for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) General Science exam was leaked on social media. As a result, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) cancelled the exam at the last moment, leaving students and their families in a state of shock.

The authorities acted swiftly and launched an investigation into the matter. On Sunday, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in the paper leak incident. The accused were identified as Jyotirekha Borgohain and Herambo Kumar Das, both teachers by profession, and a driver named Bindeshwar Tumung.

The three were detained and presented before a court in Guwahati, which remanded them to the CID's custody for three days. The CID will interrogate them to gather more information and evidence related to the case.

According to sources, the CID team initiated a detailed investigation into the matter based on specific inputs received about the culprits who leaked the paper. The team then zeroed in on the trio, who were all employees of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School.

The CID's investigation also involved interrogating another accused, Chitra Roy. However, Roy has not been arrested as of now. The CID has also summoned SEBA Examination Controller Nayan Jyoti Sarma and Chief Controller Jimli Kakoty Saikia for questioning in connection to the case.

Meanwhile, the cancelled HSLC examination for the General Science subject will now be held on March 30 from 9 am onwards in all the centres across the state. The announcement was made through a notification which was shared by state education minister Ranoj Pegu on his official Twitter handle. The cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram in Cachar district will be held on March 28.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the credibility of the education system in Assam. Students and parents are now demanding strict action against those responsible for the leak and a comprehensive overhaul of the exam system to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.