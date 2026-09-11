Assam CID to probe leak of Zubeen case witness statement published by two media platforms

The Exclusive Fast Track Sessions Court, Kamrup (M), has directed the Assam CID to investigate how the Section 183 BNSS statement of witness Prateem Lahkar in the Zubeen Garg death case was obtained and published by two media platforms.

The direction was issued by Judge Sharmila Bhuyan on September 11 after the counsel representing Zubeen Garg's widow, Garima Garg Saikia, brought to the court's notice two social media posts purportedly carrying the contents of Lahkar's statement recorded before a magistrate.

According to the court order, the posts appeared on the Facebook pages of two local media outlets.

The posts allegedly included the version of Lahkar's statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), along with a copy bearing the signature and seal of the magistrate who recorded it.

Lahkar, who is listed as PW-118 in the trial, was being cross-examined in court when the matter was brought to the judge's attention. His cross-examination by accused Siddharth Sharma was completed, while cross-examination by the other accused was deferred due to lack of time.

Special Public Prosecutor Z Kamar, according to the order, submitted that the publication appeared to interfere with the administration of justice and required immediate restraint.

After examining printouts of the two posts and viewing them on the mobile phone of the victim's counsel, the court observed that the conduct of the two media platforms prima facie appeared to directly interfere with the administration of justice.

The court accordingly directed the Assam CID to conduct an inquiry into how the media platforms obtained the copy of Lahkar's statement and published it on their respective platforms.

The CID has also been directed to submit a detailed report and take necessary action in accordance with law. Copies of screenshots of the two posts have been ordered to be kept on record.

The court directed that a copy of the order be furnished to the Special DGP, CID, Assam, for necessary action at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the Inspector General of Prisons to take appropriate action against the Superintendent of Baksa District Jail over documents bearing the signature of accused Shyamkanu Mahanta that, according to the court, were not the documents sent by the court.

All seven accused — Siddharth Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amritprava Mahanta, Sandipon Garg, Nandeswar Borah and Paresh Baishya — were remanded to judicial custody until September 14.

The next hearing has been fixed for September 14 for further cross-examination of PW-118, production of the accused through video conferencing and submission of objections to Petition No. 66/2026.