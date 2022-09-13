The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has successfully recovered Rs 20 lakh which was defrauded by a fraudster.

As per an official statement from CID, on September 10, at around 11:27 AM, a complaint was received from M/S Maheswari Enterprise about online fraud of Rs. 20,00,000 (Rs. Twenty lakhs) at Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System's 24x7 helpline no 1930.



The complainant informed that a fraudster defrauded the amount from his HDFC Bank account without his knowledge.

‘’On receipt of the complaint, the CID, Assam, swung into action and contacted the concerned bank nodal officers over phone & email and alerted them to trace the amount,’’ the statement added.

During the process, CID was able to trace and freeze the whole fraud amount of Rs. 20,00,000 on Monday in the account of the fraudster. Due to the timely action of CID, Assam, the fraudster was not able to misappropriate the fraudulent money.

Meanwhile necessary legal action is being now taken to refund the amount to the victim.

CID, Assam has appealed to the public to stay alert and not fall prey to such cyber crimes. People are also requested not to share any OTP, CVV, PIN and Password with any strangers and not to click any unknown links received through email, SMS, and whatsapp.

‘’If you are a victim of financial eyer crime, please immediately call 1930 and also lodge an FIR in the local police station in this regard,’’ the statement read further.