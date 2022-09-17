Continuing its crusade against corrupt government officials, Assam's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department on September 17, 2022, arrested an assistant circle officer in Dhubri district for allegedly accepting bribe.

The arrested assistant circle officer has been identified as Mahabub Mollah.

Taking to Twitter Assam special DGP GP Singh tweeted, “Sri Mahabub Mollah Senior Assistant o/o Circle officer Bilasipara District Dhubri has been trapped and arrested red handed today by a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for processing the land mutation work of the complainant.”

Sri Mahabub Mollah Senior Assistant o/o Circle officer Bilasipara District Dhubri has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for processing the land mutation work of the complainant. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/msDZRnE6uR — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) September 17, 2022

Further, the team also visited Mahabub Mollah's residence in Ward No 9 of Dhubri town and as per information few official documents have also been seized.

On the same day, Directorate Vigilance & Anti Corruption on arrested a drug inspector in Assam’s Jorhat on bribery charges.

The accused, identified as Jahnabi Kalita, was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting bribe money.

According to the anti-corruption wing, Kalita had demanded money for issuing a licence to the complainant for starting a pharmacy.