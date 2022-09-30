Sanju Das, a circle officer of Dhubri, is still missing after a boat with at least 28 people on board capsized in the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Dhubri district on September 30.

Except for Das, all the victims have been recovered and his family members gave reached the spot where the boat capsized.

It has been reported that the along with Lat Mandal Nomez Uddin Ahmed and Field Officer Peter Saha went to Aminer Char near Dhubri Town to enquire about Soil Erosion. However, while returning back, the boat capsized in the river near Bhashanir Char Part-l of Airongjongla area after the machine boat hit an under-construction pillar of Dhubri-Phulbari bridge.

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Meanwhile, the locals complained that the boat was overloaded with more than 50 passengers and the boat did not have any live jackets and other security features.

Upon receiving the information of the same, the police administration, district administration, and other forces such as BSF, CRPF, SDRF, and NDRF reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Motirchar ZPC member Baby Begum, on whose complaint Das and his team went for a probe, was also present on the capsized boat and survived.

"There were a lot of kids in the boat and as soon as the boat capsized, locals rescues the victims as a char was nearby," said Nomez Uddin Ahmed one of the survivors, who also stated that a part of the boat was damaged following the collision with the pillar.

Meanwhile, Dhubri SP Abhijit Gurav informed that they are focusing on recovering Das and currently are making inquiries with a few L&T officials, who have been detained by the Dhubri police for the negligence of the construction company that is constructing the Bridge.