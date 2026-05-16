Assam: CISF personnel, wife killed on spot after speeding car hits scooter in Chirang

A CISF jawan and his wife were killed while their daughter sustained serious injuries in a tragic road accident on the Bijni-Koklung road in Assam’s Chirang district on Friday, May 15 night.

According to reports, a speeding Swift car bearing registration number AS 26 F 2229 allegedly rammed into a scooter from behind, leading to the fatal accident.

The scooter rider, identified as Anamika Patgiri Ray, died on the spot. Her husband, Rahul Ray, who was serving in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), later succumbed to his injuries at Lower Assam Hospital in Bongaigaon. Rahul Ray had recently returned home on leave.

Their only daughter, Kasturi Ray, sustained serious injuries in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at Lower Assam Hospital.

Sources said Rahul Ray, Anamika Patgiri Ray and their daughter were returning to their residence at Bhumkipara after attending the concluding ceremony of an annual puja at a temple in their village when the accident occurred at Uttar Shilbari.

Meanwhile, the driver of the four-wheeler reportedly fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Police have seized the vehicle involved in the accident and initiated an investigation into the incident.

