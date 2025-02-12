A citizen convention was held on February 12 at Bipin Chandra Pal Bhavan in Sribhumi town to protest against the renaming of Karimganj district.



Advocate Arunangsha Bhattacharya strongly opposed the renaming, asserting that Karimganj’s historical significance is deeply tied to India’s freedom movement.



He particularly emphasized the 1961 Language Movement, where martyrs sacrificed their lives, making the district an enduring symbol of linguistic and cultural identity.



Bhattacharya accused the current government of having communal motives behind the renaming decision.



While acknowledging that place names have been altered in various parts of the world, he raised concerns over why such a move was implemented without any consultation with political parties or civil society groups.

The participants formed a dedicated committee to intensify the movement against the renaming.