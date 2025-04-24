A protest march and condolence meeting were held on April 23 by Royal Global University in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, most of them tourists.

Students, faculty, and staff gathered on campus to condemn the April 22 attack and demand justice. The event began with a peaceful march through the university grounds, where participants held placards denouncing terrorism and calling for unity. A two-minute silence was later observed in memory of the victims.

“The barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam is an affront to humanity and our nation’s values,” said AK Pansari, chancellor of Royal Global University. “We demand the strongest possible action to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure such atrocities are never repeated.”

The demonstration was part of a wider expression of national grief and outrage following what is being described as one of the most horrific terror incidents in the region since Pulwama in 2019.

Utpal Kanta, Director of Growth and Strategy at the university, said, “We vehemently condemn the terrorist acts that claimed innocent lives in Pahalgam. We stand together as a country in this time of grief and crisis.”

Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan, Deputy Dean of Student Welfare, added, “This cowardly attack on innocent tourists is an assault on humanity. We stand united, demanding swift actions against those responsible.”

Royal Global University, based in Assam’s capital, reiterated its commitment to peace and solidarity, joining voices across the country in calling for justice and national unity.