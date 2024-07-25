Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 25 announced that for the first time, all questions in the Combined Civil Service Examination (Main) will be available in Assamese in addition to English. The exam will commence tomorrow (July 26) with this significant change.

The Assam Public Service Commission's decision aims to improve accessibility for Assamese-speaking candidates, marking a historic step in the region's education system.

Talking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "The Combined Civil Service Examination (Main) starts tomorrow. For the first time in history, all questions will be in Assamese in addition to English, as per Govt of Assam's instructions. Kudos to the Assam Public Service Commission for this historic move".

The Combined Civil Service Examination (Main) starts tomorrow. For the first time in history, all questions will be in Assamese in addition to English, as per Govt of Assam's instructions. Kudos to the Assam Public Service Commission for this historic move. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 25, 2024

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