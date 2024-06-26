The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam, the court has ordered the removal of Special Investigation Team (SIT) officer Prateek Thube from the probe. This decision came after Thube informed the court that there was insufficient evidence to prove the involvement of the 39 officials who had been arrested in connection with the scam.

Thube's revelation highlighted the absence of proper evidence to substantiate the charges against the accused officials. Additionally, the court was made aware of self-contradictory information being filed, indicating potential negligence in the investigation process.

The court took decisive action, mandating the removal of Thube from the investigation.