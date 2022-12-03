The Assam Civil Society on December 3 slammed the AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on his derogatory remark towards Hindu society.

In a press statement, the Civil Society said that AIUDF party chief and MP Badruddin Ajmal made a very derogatory remark towards Hindu society in the name of hitting back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Muslim community of Assam is ashamed of it.

Further Civil society appealed to those who spread such communal violence to oppose it in every way.

The Assam Civil Society has strongly criticised Badruddin Ajmal's most recent remarks and urged the people not to accept Ajmal's statement as a Muslim statement.

"Badruddin Ajmal's current statement clearly shows that Badruddin Ajmal has been working in an understanding with the BJP-RSS for the last several years for the purpose of communal polarization in Assam and India," the release added.

The Civil society further claimed that this time the script has been prepared in a planned manner with Badruddin Ajmal to save the BJP from the clutches of the ongoing Assembly elections in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) president, Rejaul Karim Sarkar in a press meeting said, "We are now unable to show our face in front of the people with such derogatory remark towards Hindu society."

The AAMSU president highlighted that Badruddin Ajmal may be the head of AIUDF but he is not the head of the Muslim community of Assam.

Condemning the statement made by the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rejaul Karim Sarkar said, "We know the chief minister will not take action against the Maulana, as in a cricket match two batsmen are required, hence as per the direction of the non-striker batsmen the former hits the ball."