Assam Youth Congress Chief, Angkita Dutta, appeared at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on April 21 in relation to her recent allegation of harassment against the Indian Youth Congress Chief, Srinivas BV. Sources reveal that her statement was recorded in accordance with Section 164, which grants the Magistrate the authority to record statements or confessions regardless of jurisdiction.

Angkita Dutta has been in the headlines since she accused Srinivas BV of harassment and sexism. Earlier today, there were reports of her being suspended from the party, but Assam Congress issued a statement denying the claim.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief, Bhupen Borah, confirmed that Dutta has not been suspended from the party and that she had submitted the show cause notice within the given timeframe. Borah stated that the reply has been forwarded to the All India Congress Committee (AICC), and the decision is pending.

Angkita had filed a complaint against Srinivas BV at Dispur Police Station, accusing him of harassment over the past six months. In her complaint, she detailed instances of mental harassment, sexist comments, and threats. She also mentioned an encounter with him at a hotel in Chhattisgarh where he allegedly heckled her and made derogatory remarks.

Dutta stated that she had informed the party's high office bearers about the harassment but no action was taken against Srinivas. She clarified that her complaint was not against the Congress party as a whole, but against Srinivas BV as an individual.