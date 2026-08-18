Assam: CKB College Teok gets UGC autonomous status, marks major boost for higher education

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated the entire faculty, students, alumni and staff of Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah College (CKB College), Teok, after the institution was granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Sharing the development on social media, Pegu described the recognition as a proud milestone reflecting the college’s commitment to academic excellence.

The Education Minister expressed hope that the new autonomous status would open up greater avenues for the institution’s academic growth, innovation and holistic development.

The recognition is expected to provide CKB College with greater academic flexibility and opportunities to strengthen its educational programmes, while further contributing to higher education in Assam.