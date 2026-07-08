Assam clarifies Uriamghat 'Tax' incident not linked to Naga community or Nagaland Government

The Assam Government on Wednesday, July 8 clarified that the recent incident in the Uriamghat border area, where villagers were allegedly asked to pay Rs 110 per household as "House Tax" and "Census Tax", was the handiwork of a few identified miscreants and had no connection with the Naga community or the Government of Nagaland.

Replying to the issue in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said the matter came to the government's notice through a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police (Border), Golaghat.

According to the report, two individuals from Hukai Basti in Niuland district of Nagaland visited villages under Rajapukhuri in the Uriamghat Police Station area on June 23. They allegedly distributed letters to village headmen directing them to collect Rs 110 from each household in the name of "House Tax" and "Census Tax" under the banner of NSCN/GPRN (Nikki).

Hazarika said it would be inappropriate to hold an entire community responsible for the unlawful actions of a few individuals. He urged the public to maintain peace and refrain from making generalisations that could adversely affect the long-standing cordial relations between Assam and Nagaland.

The Minister informed the House that the identities of the two accused have already been established, but they remain absconding. He said the matter has been communicated to the CRPF, neutral forces and the Border Magistrate of Sarupathar, while security agencies have intensified search operations, patrolling and surveillance in the border areas to apprehend the accused and prevent any escalation.

He further stated that, based on the latest available information, there is no evidence to suggest that any money was actually collected from villagers. The law and order situation in the area remains peaceful and is being closely monitored by the authorities.

Reiterating the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents in border areas, Hazarika said strict legal action would be taken against those responsible. He added that all necessary preventive measures are being implemented to ensure that similar incidents do not recur.