A clash between two clans near Kalhi in Boko left eight people severely injured, including a woman. The incident occurred during a fight over a piece of land between two men named Huksaan Ali and Lalchan Ali, and subsequently, their companions joined in. The injured were taken to Boko Hospital, and some of them were referred to GMCH for further treatment.

This is not the first incident of violence in Assam due to a land dispute. Earlier this month, a middle-aged man was hacked to death in Nahorani village near Moran town in Assam's Dibrugarh district. Gaonbura Baori, the accused, allegedly killed Maniram Baori with an axe due to a long-standing land conflict between them. The daughter of the deceased was also attacked when she tried to intervene, and she was admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The police reached the scene and arrested the accused. A case under relevant sections has been registered against him.

In another incident in Bongaigaon, a brother-sister duo was allegedly murdered by unidentified miscreants. According to reports, the miscreants barged into their house and attacked the duo, resulting in their deaths. The reason for the alleged murder is still unclear. The incidents are a cause for concern and highlight the need for effective measures to prevent violence over land disputes.