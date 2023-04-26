In a dispute between two families on Wednesday (April 26) morning in Nagarbera, Assam's Kamrup district, at least seven people were severely injured.

Reports claim that a land dispute between the two groups of people in the village of Bhakhuradia is what caused the conflict to break out.

According to reports, the fight broke out between the families of Azad Ali and Jahidul Islam, who live next to each other and have a long-standing land dispute.

However, things got out of hand this morning, and there was a violent altercation between the two groups that left at least seven individuals, including women.

Following the incident, the injured persons were admitted to the nearby Tupamari Primary Health Centre for medical attention.

Later, Local police reached the scene and detained two persons in connection to the incident.

It needs mention here that a similar tragedy that injured multiple persons was recently reported in Goroimari.