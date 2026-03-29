Assam: Clash erupts between Congress, AIUDF workers during poll campaign in Sribhumi

Tensions escalated in Assam’s Sribhumi as a clash broke out between workers of the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) during an election campaign.



According to reports, the incident occurred when the AIUDF candidate from the South Karimganj constituency arrived in Maijdehi along with supporters to carry out campaign activities. It is alleged that Congress workers obstructed the candidate’s movement, leading to a confrontation between the two groups.



The situation quickly turned volatile, with both sides engaging in heated arguments that escalated into a scuffle. Visuals and eyewitness accounts indicated intense pushing and jostling between party supporters at the spot.



No immediate reports of serious injuries have been confirmed so far.



Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.