Tensions reached a boiling point at BN College, Dhubri, as violent clashes broke out during the counting of ballots for the student body elections on Sunday. Allegations of booth capturing and voting irregularities marred the election process, which had taken place a day earlier, leading to a chaotic and hostile environment on campus.

The unrest began when members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest, accusing the election officials of bias in favor of their opponents during the vote count. The demonstration quickly spiraled out of control, culminating in violent confrontations between opposing student factions. Several students sustained injuries in the ensuing chaos, with three—identified as Irfan Hussain, Ariful Hoque, and Soriful Hyder—seriously hurt.

Authorities were called to the scene to restore order, and local police managed to disperse the agitated crowd. Despite this intervention, tensions remain high as students demand a full investigation into what they claim were widespread irregularities during the election.

Amid the unrest, election results were declared around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday. The election, which was held for 12 student positions, saw four candidates win uncontested. However, controversy loomed over Booth No. 2, whose ballots were disqualified due to claims of booth capturing. Consequently, only votes from nine of the ten booths were counted in the final results.

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Presiding Officer Sohidul Islam announced the results amidst ongoing protests, with demonstrators gathering outside the college staff room to voice their grievances. The situation further heightened as candidates and their supporters continued to demonstrate, increasing tensions on campus.

BN College Principal Rita Bora expressed serious concerns over the volatile atmosphere, particularly with regard to the safety of the institution’s women staff members. "Given the intensity of the situation, we may require security personnel, especially considering the number of women staff members in the college," she stated.

Despite the controversy, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) managed to claim a majority of the seats in the election. Kaushik Bin secured the position of assistant general secretary, while Bibek Prasad was elected as general secretary. However, the fallout from the election continues to cast a shadow over the institution as demands for transparency and fairness persist.