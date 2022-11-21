A sensational incident has been reported in Assam’s Merapani, Golaghat district where a class 1 student was allegedly beaten mercilessly by the school headmaster on November 18.

The class 1 student was seriously injured after the brutal beating by the ruthless headmaster at a Gomari Phuloni Primary School in Merapani in the Golaghat district.

The school headmaster identified as Anil Bora, thrashed Rupanta Rangan Bora, a class 1 student for alleged mischief during classes.

Miffed over the incident, the local people have demanded strict action against the school headmaster.

It needs mention here that the little boy had undergone a complex surgery for a disease few days ago, due to which he was feeling weak and was recuperating from the surgery.

Considering his situation, the alleged torture on the child has shocked the parents of the class 1 student and is unable to digest the headmaster’s inhuman act.

The little boy is now scared to go to school and wishes to stay at home, as said by his mother Manisha Bora.

On Monday, November 21, a group of people including the child's parents and relatives reached the school premises and held the teacher accountable for such inhuman behaviour. However, the accused headmaster Anil Bora admitted his mistake in front of the media and expressed his regret.

The brutal beating of a child by a responsible teacher of a government school has evoked strong reactions in the local area.