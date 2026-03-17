Assam: Class 10 student ends life after losing family's savings on mobile gaming

A class 10 student from Assam's Moran, ended his life on March 17 after losing his family's savings on mobile gaming.

As per sources, the incident took place in Bahoni Pathar village under Khowang in Dibrugarh district of Assam, where Uttal Gogoi, a class 10 student, appearing for boards, reportedly took the extreme step after losing his parents’ hard-earned savings on online gaming platforms.

According to family members, Uttal was a bright student with a promising academic future. His parents, despite financial hardships, had purchased a mobile phone to support his studies. However, he had reportedly been using the device to play online games without their knowledge.

Sources said the student had previously withdrawn money from his mother’s bank account on two occasions to spend on gaming. Despite being counselled and warned by his family after those incidents, he allegedly continued the activity.

In the latest instance, he is believed to have spent around Rs 9,000 from funds received under the Orunodoi Scheme, a financial assistance programme meant to support economically vulnerable households. The loss reportedly came to light when his parents attempted to withdraw money for essential expenses, only to find the account depleted.

Overwhelmed by the situation, the student reportedly left behind a suicide note before taking his life inside his residence.

The tragedy has reignited concerns over the unchecked use of mobile devices among minors and the potential risks posed by online gaming, particularly in economically vulnerable households.