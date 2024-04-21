In a tragic turn of events, the son of Jorhat Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Manjit Borkotoky reportedly took his own life. The incident unfolded at their residence in Jaya Nagar, Guwahati. Sources reveal that the deceased had recently completed his matriculation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), adding a poignant layer to the tragedy.

The news has sent shockwaves through the community. As condolences pour in and support extends to the grieving family, authorities are delving into the circumstances surrounding the young man's untimely demise.

The correlation between his recent academic milestone and the tragic event has sparked inquiries into potential stressors or challenges he may have faced during his CBSE journey. Amidst the investigation, the Borkotoky family is grappling with profound loss, and their privacy is being respected as they navigate this difficult period.