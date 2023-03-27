A heinous act of shaming human society took place in Lalabari under Mornai police station area of Goalpara district, where a class 10th standard student was raped by a 50-year-old man. The accused has been identified as Purna Roy, who is from Baripara in Lalabari.

According to the details of the incident, Purna Roy took advantage of the fact that there was no one in the house and raped the Class 10 student from his village.

However, shortly after the incident, the student narrated the entire incident to her grandmother, who had come to see the abandoned cow. Tension prevailed in the area as the incident immediately spread.

The family of the rapist lodged an FIR in connection with the incident at the Mornai police station, and an investigation was conducted on the basis of this FIR. The police finally managed to arrest Purna Roy, who was in hiding.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with the girl's family and villagers demanding the police administration to give the strictest punishment to Purna Roy.

The police have assured that they will take strict action against the accused and will ensure that justice is served. They have urged the public to come forward and report such incidents and have assured them that they will take swift action against the perpetrators of such crimes.