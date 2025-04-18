In a major breakthrough in the Class 11 Mathematics question paper leak case, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has arrested 26-year-old Mohammad Ashique, son of Sheikh Mohammad Nasiruddin, in connection with the case registered under CID PS Case No. 06/25 u/s 61(2)/334(2)/112(2)/318(4)/316(5).

According to officials, Ashique, a medical student at Nagaon Medical College and a part-time teacher at Bagariguri Advance Academy—an institute owned by his father—was found to have leaked the question papers in exchange for money.

The revelations came to light following a detailed investigation that included tracing UPI transactions and recording statements from several students.



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CID sources confirmed that Ashique was produced in court today and has been remanded to police custody for further interrogation. It has also been revealed that he was previously arrested in two unrelated criminal cases—one involving theft and the other kidnapping.

The incident has sparked concerns about the integrity of the education system, prompting calls for stricter vetting of individuals involved in academic institutions.

Assam Police and the CID have stated that further investigations are ongoing to identify any additional individuals linked to the paper leak network.