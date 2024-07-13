A class XI student from Gyan Vigyan Academy, Dibrugarh, drowned in the Simen river while attempting to take a selfie on July 13. The student, identified as Aziz Hazarika, slipped from a rock on the riverbank during the photoshoot, prompting a desperate but unsuccessful rescue attempt by a friend.

Aziz Hazarika had joined six other students on an outing to Arunachal Pradesh, approximately five kilometers from the Simen river, for a photography session. While positioning himself on a rock for a selfie, he lost his balance and fell into the swiftly flowing river.

Local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel swiftly initiated a search operation, but efforts were halted due to darkness on Friday evening. The search resumed the following morning, yet as of the latest update, there has been no sign of Aziz Hazarika.

The group of students, including Aziz Hazarika, had traveled from Dibrugarh to Murkongselek by train. Their names are Ricky Sandikai, Kaushik Duvara, Hirakjyoti Dutta, Pulakesh Gogoi, Bhairavjyoti Deori, Bhaskarjyoti Kalita, and Rishi Sandikai.