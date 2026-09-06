Assam: Class 11 student goes missing after leaving home for Teachers’ Day programme in Guwahati

A Class 11 student of Lalit Chandra Bharali College has gone missing after leaving her home in Amingaon to attend a Teachers’ Day programme at her college in Maligaon, according to her family.

The missing student has been identified as Khushbu Choudhary. She reportedly left home at around 10 am on Saturday to participate in the Teachers’ Day programme organised at the college.

However, she did not return home and has remained untraceable since leaving for the programme, raising concern among her family members.

Following her disappearance, the family approached Jalukbari Police Station and lodged a complaint seeking assistance in tracing the student.

Police have initiated efforts to locate Choudhary, while the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

The family has appealed to anyone who may have information regarding Choudhary’s whereabouts to come forward and inform the police or assist them in tracing her.