Bhaswat Gyan Kalita, a resident of Nagaon, and a class 2 student brought laurels to his home state Assam by winning gold medal at the recently held 15th national level Student and Art Teachers Art competition 2022.

Bhaswat Gyan Kalita participated in the national level art competition organized by the Lalithakala Centre for Visual Arts and bagged the first position by winning gold medal. Bhaswat is a student at Pradeep Art and craft in Nagaon.

Already a pro with brushes and colours, Bhaswat caught up with his love for painting at a very young age.

The Lalithakala Centre for Visual Arts organises art competitions at various levels every year. Students from various states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam, Goa, Orissa, Karnataka, West Bengal, Punjab, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Mizuram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and New Delhi participated in the competition organized by the centre.

Bhaswat Gyan Kalita participated in class II section. The results of the competition were announced from Bengaluru on Wednesday, December 7. Bhaswat is delighted with his success. His trainers at the Pradeep Art and Craft are happy at their student’s achievement.

Pradeep Majumdar, principal of Christjyoti School where Bhaswat is a student, was also happy at his pupil’s achievement.