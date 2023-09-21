A dispute between two eighth-grade students at a school in Silchar, Assam, took a violent turn when one of them stabbed the other with a sharp object. The incident occurred following a heated verbal altercation between the two students, which quickly escalated.

Reports suggest that the argument spiraled out of control, leading one of the students to pick up a sharp object and use it to stab their peer, causing severe injuries. The injured student was transported to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for immediate medical attention. Medical professionals at SMCH are currently evaluating the extent of the injuries and providing necessary care.

In response to the incident, police took the student responsible for the stabbing into custody. Investigation in the case is underway.