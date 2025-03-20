The annual examination for Class 9 in the Barpeta district has been cancelled after the English question paper was leaked hours before the scheduled test. The leak has triggered concerns among students, parents, and the academic community regarding the integrity of the examination process.

The English exam, originally scheduled for today, was called off after school inspectors received reports of the leak late last night. Following confirmation, the Barpeta District Examination Board issued an official notice cancelling the test.



Authorities acted swiftly, filing a First Information Report (FIR) at the Barpeta Sadar Police Station. The police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the leak and identify those responsible. Officials have assured strict action against anyone found guilty.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from students and parents, who fear that such breaches undermine the credibility of the examination system. Many have expressed disappointment over the disruption caused by the cancellation, as students had prepared extensively for the test.

Educationists in the district have called for stringent measures to prevent future leaks. They have urged the authorities to implement stricter security protocols, including better handling of confidential examination materials and increased monitoring during the distribution process.

Notably, the Class 9 annual examination in Barpeta is conducted by the District Examination Board, which is now under pressure to ensure that other subject papers remain secure. Officials have yet to announce whether the English exam will be rescheduled or if alternative assessment methods will be adopted.

The police investigation is expected to focus on identifying whether the leak occurred at the printing, transportation, or distribution stages. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of insider involvement.

Meanwhile, students and parents are awaiting further updates from the examination board regarding the next steps. The Barpeta District Examination Board has assured that all efforts will be made to maintain the sanctity of the examination process and restore public confidence.

As the investigation continues, the academic community hopes for a resolution that ensures fairness and prevents such incidents from recurring in the future.