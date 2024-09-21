A young man allegedly attempted to abduct a schoolgirl near Dhubri Municipal High School. The incident occurred as the girl, a Class 9 student, was on her way home from school. The accused, identified as Firoz, physically assaulted the student in front of the school, attempting to forcefully abduct her.

Upon hearing the girl's cries for help, local residents intervened, apprehending the assailant and subjecting him to a thrashing. However, Firoz managed to escape the scene before he could be handed over to authorities.

Sources reveal that the girl had been facing ongoing threats from the accused for some time, a factor that heightened the severity of the incident. The family of the victim has since filed an FIR at the Dhubri Sadar Police Station, demanding action against the accused. Police are investigating the case, and further details are awaited.

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