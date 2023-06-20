A 16-year-old girl studying in class 9 in Assam's Goalpara was allegedly abducted and gangraped by a group of three miscreants in a moving car on June 19 while she was on her way back home from school.

According to sources, the victim was returning from school when she was forcefully picked up and dragged inside a car from the streets near her house at Forest gate.

The miscreants allegedly took turns to sexually assault her and later dumped her near a graveyard in Forest gate at around 3 pm.

The victim managed to gain consciousness and went to her home where after seeing her in the deplorable condition, her parents rushed her to the emergency ward of a civil hospital. The victim’s parents later lodged an FIR against the miscreants where they mentioned the names of two alleged accused while the identification of the third accused still remains unknown.

According to the parents of the girl, the accused are of the same region, Alimuddin and Phoonchand.

The victim in her statement at the time of filing the case stated that she was gagged, drugged and forcibly dragged inside the car following which she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

There were visible marks of nails near the neck area showing clear signs of the victim being choked while the heinous incident took place.

An investigation has been initiated by the Goalpara police. A manhunt has been launched to nab all the three miscreants involved in the incident.

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