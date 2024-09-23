In a tragic incident in Assam's Darrang district, a Class 9 student was killed by a classmate following a quarrel inside the school premises on Monday.

The victim, identified as Bhabesh Deka, a student of Padum Pukhuri High School, succumbed to injuries sustained during the altercation.

According to Darrang Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal, the incident came to light after the school's headmaster alerted local authorities.

Teachers at the school reported that the two students got into a disagreement, which escalated into a physical fight. Bhabesh was seriously injured and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending doctors.



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In response to the incident, the police have detained the headmaster, six teachers, and a grade-IV staff member. A thorough investigation is being conducted to assess if there was any negligence on the part of the school staff in handling the situation.

The Inspector of Schools will lead the inquiry, and SP Prakash Sonowal has committed to submitting a detailed report to the District Commissioner on the matter.

This shocking incident has left the local community in grief and raised serious concerns about student safety and supervision within school environments.