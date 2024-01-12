The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a clean sweep of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) elections in Assam, while main rival Congress suffered a humiliating situation with no seat in their kitty.

Of the 28 seats in the council, BJP has bagged a total of 25 seats putting them in absolute majority. Meanwhile, three seats have been won by independent candidates.

Congress, BJP's main rival in the fray, on the other hand has suffered a humiliating defeat with not a single seat in their kitty.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out in Haflong as BJP workers were jubilant over their massive victory.

The counting of votes commenced at Haflong Don Bosco Higher Secondary School from 8 am.

Out of the 28 constituencies in the North Cachar Hill Autonomous Council, elections were conducted in 22, as the BJP candidates had already emerged victorious in 6 uncontested constituencies. As the day progressed, the BJP showcased an unstoppable momentum, clinching victories in 12 out of the 22 contested constituencies.

With a total of 25 constituencies under their command, the BJP has once again taken the reins of power in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.

With this, the road is clear for the BJP to retain power in the NCHAC. Also, incumbent CEM Debolal Gorlosa is set to return as the head of the hill council, as had been stated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier to media.

