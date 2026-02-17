Assam clears 3% job quota for Tea Garden, Adivasi communities

The Assam Cabinet on February 17, approved a 3 per cent reservation in Grade I and Grade II government jobs for Tea Garden and Adivasi communities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.



Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Sarma stated that the decision aims to enhance representation of Tea Garden and Adivasi people in higher-level state government services.



“The Assam Cabinet has today decided to make a reservation of 3 per cent in Government Grade I and II jobs for Tea Garden and Adivasi people,” the Chief Minister said.



In another key decision, the Cabinet approved Rs 335 crore for the establishment of the second Sainik School in the state. The new institution will be set up in the Langvoku area of Karbi Anglong district.



According to Sarma, the proposed school is expected to strengthen access to quality residential education in the region and provide greater opportunities for students aspiring to join the armed forces.



The state already has a Sainik School at Sainik School Goalpara, and the new campus is aimed at expanding such facilities to Upper Assam and hill districts.