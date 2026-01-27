Assam clears registration of Arunachal-based Moran community at Tinsukia employment exchanges

The Assam Cabinet on January 27 approved a series of key decisions aimed at strengthening social welfare, securing land rights for indigenous communities, and accelerating infrastructure development across the state.

The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a major welfare initiative, the cabinet approved the inclusion of elected Panchayat members under the state’s medical reimbursement scheme, enabling them to avail treatment benefits in empanelled hospitals.

More than 30,000 Panchayat representatives across Assam are expected to benefit from the move, which the government said would strengthen grassroots governance by extending social security coverage to local representatives.

The cabinet also cleared the de-reservation of Village Grazing Reserve land under the Moran Revenue Circle in Dibrugarh district for allotment to indigenous families and for public utility purposes. The decision is aimed at addressing long-pending land needs of indigenous communities while facilitating the development of essential public infrastructure in the area.

To provide relief to tea garden workers living in labour lines within town and peripheral areas, the cabinet approved the relaxation and rationalisation of settlement premiums for land allotment. A uniform nominal premium of ₹500 per bigha, payable over five years, has been fixed, making land ownership more affordable for tea garden workers residing in urban and semi-urban locations.

In another significant decision, the cabinet approved allowing members of the Moran community residing in Arunachal Pradesh, who possess Permanent Resident Certificates and OBC certificates issued by the Assam government, to register with employment exchanges in Tinsukia district.

The move is expected to expand job opportunities for the community and address long-standing employment-related concerns.

The cabinet further approved consideration of an executive order to reserve one post each for the Chutia community in the Assam Civil Service and Assam Police Service junior grade within the OBC category, a step aimed at improving the socio-economic status of the community.

On the infrastructure front, the cabinet cleared 27 projects worth ₹200.36 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund. These projects include the construction of milk processing plants, veterinary infrastructure, strengthening of rural roads, and the construction of public toilets, with the objective of boosting rural connectivity, livelihoods and public health facilities.

The decisions reflect the state government’s focus on inclusive development, community welfare and infrastructure-led growth as part of its broader governance agenda.