Assam clears Rs 14.32 crore rehabilitation package for 358 Kuki, Hmar groups

The Standing Finance Committee (SFC) reviewed and approved financial proposals worth over Rs 66 crore across the Women & Child Development, Home & Political, Transport, and Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises departments, with emphasis on fiscal prudence, outcome-based spending and timely implementation.

The SFC meeting reviewed a Rs 25-crore proposal from the Women & Child Development Department, including Rs 10 crore for supplying utensil kits to preschool children at Anganwadi Centres and Rs 15 crore under the Terminal Benefit Scheme for Anganwadi Workers, Anganwadi Workers (Mini) and Anganwadi Helpers for 2026-27.

The Home & Political Department's proposal of Rs 14.32 crore under the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Scheme was also considered. The scheme provides a one-time grant of Rs 4 lakh to 358 Kuki and Hmar groups for their socio-economic rehabilitation. The proposal will be implemented through Special Branch Headquarters, Assam, with the committee noting that Rs 32.57 crore is available under the relevant budget head.

For the Transport Department, the committee reviewed the revalidation of Rs 10.92 crore for construction of the District Transport Office (DTO) building at Amingaon in Kamrup. The project has achieved 72 per cent physical progress and 58.74 per cent financial progress, with Rs 6.41 crore already released. The committee stressed expeditious completion of the remaining works.

The Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department's revised Annual Administration (AA) proposal of Rs 15.72 crore for a dedicated 33 KV power line and a 2×5 MVA, 33/11 KV sub-station with control room at the Industrial Estate in Dighalichapari, Sonitpur, was also reviewed.

The power infrastructure project has achieved 90 per cent physical progress, with Rs 6.74 crore released so far. Once completed, it is expected to provide reliable bulk power supply to industrial units operating at the estate.

The committee reiterated the need for strict compliance with procurement and financial rules, prevention of fund diversion and close monitoring of project execution.

It also stressed that projects should be completed within stipulated timelines and expenditure should be linked to clearly defined developmental outcomes.

The committee emphasised that every rupee of public money must be utilised prudently and deliver measurable benefits to the people.